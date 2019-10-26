Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 741 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 39,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.09. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $85.89 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.