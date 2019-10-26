Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 46,727 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $12,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $7,178,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.5% in the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 83.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,080,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,385,000 after buying an additional 491,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 172.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $129.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average of $126.11. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at $21,066,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

