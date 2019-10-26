Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.65 Million

Analysts predict that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report sales of $45.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.97 million. Radius Health reported sales of $27.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $168.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $170.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $229.94 million, with estimates ranging from $205.71 million to $243.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 127.22% and a negative return on equity of 368.58%. The business had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Radius Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,403,000 after buying an additional 1,314,899 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Radius Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 710,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Radius Health by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 611,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 522,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,766,000.

RDUS stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.