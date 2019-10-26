Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qutoutiao Inc. is a mobile content aggregator primarily in China. The Company believes that it represents a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and its technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Qutoutiao Inc. is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

QTT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.90. 974,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,833. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Qutoutiao has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a negative return on equity of 225.76%. The company had revenue of $203.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qutoutiao will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 134.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 2,551.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,182,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qutoutiao (QTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.