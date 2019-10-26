Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.5% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Cim LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $105.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

