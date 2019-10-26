Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,417 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

