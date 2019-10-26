Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $667,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $272.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Shares of COST opened at $296.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.91 and a 200-day moving average of $270.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

