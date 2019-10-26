Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 48,710 Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nomura by 465,015.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,381,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380,225 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nomura by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,220,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 212,995 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Nomura by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 610,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 335,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nomura by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 492,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 160,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.39. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nomura from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nomura currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

