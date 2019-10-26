Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 525 Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BST. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

NYSE:BST opened at $32.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

