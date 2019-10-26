Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 50 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total value of $2,450,565.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.30 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $264.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

