Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%.

