Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 33,080 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PKB opened at $34.05 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

