Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $303.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

