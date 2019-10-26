Qredit (XQR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,304.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Qredit has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $317,508.00 and approximately $1,304.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008340 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003409 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000968 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

