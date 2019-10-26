QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. QEP Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NYSE:QEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,963,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,207. The company has a market capitalization of $820.38 million, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.96. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Michael J. Minarovic purchased 60,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 15,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,259.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $534,450 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.