Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of IBTX opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

