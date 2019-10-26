Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Veritex has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $46,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $187,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,197,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $299,280. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 39.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 226.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.