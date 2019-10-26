Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for 1st Constitution Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of FCCY opened at $19.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

