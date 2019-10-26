Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Mylan NV Reduced by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mylan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MYL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mylan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Shares of MYL opened at $18.70 on Thursday. Mylan has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32.

In other Mylan news, Director Melina E. Higgins acquired 20,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Mark acquired 4,000 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 347.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter valued at $804,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter valued at $4,064,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Mylan by 75.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 182,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mylan by 271.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

