Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aptiv from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.62.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $89.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.76.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $427,680.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,660,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Aptiv by 34.0% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,306 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,511,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,821,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,864,000 after purchasing an additional 395,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,025,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,521,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

