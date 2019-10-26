Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for New Residential Investment Corp Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NRZ. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

NRZ opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,526,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,788,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,696,000 after purchasing an additional 989,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,033,000 after purchasing an additional 983,142 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

