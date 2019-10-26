Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEVA. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

TEVA opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

