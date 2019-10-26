Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Increased by Analyst

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Amerisafe in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Amerisafe’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.60. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at $25,000.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.