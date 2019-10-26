Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $605.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

