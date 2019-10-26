Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.57, 132,568 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 127,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market cap of $33.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

