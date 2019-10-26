PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of PUMA SE/ADR stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. PUMA SE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

