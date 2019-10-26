PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 4,613,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the previous session’s volume of 1,177,104 shares.The stock last traded at $69.95 and had previously closed at $66.89.

The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $78.00 price target on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

In other news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $337,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,443 shares of company stock worth $433,569. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in PTC by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 374,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 53,224 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.97.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

