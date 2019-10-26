Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Down 11.5%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $94.86, approximately 621,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 181,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.
PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
