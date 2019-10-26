Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Down 11.5%

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $94.86, approximately 621,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 181,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.24.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

