Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 449,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.14. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

