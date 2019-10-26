Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,906. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.57%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

