Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $492,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR opened at $30.30 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $406,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.50 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

