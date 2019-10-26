Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $436,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 72.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 633,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,699,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,418,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $358,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,204.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,432,186. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.27.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.67%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

