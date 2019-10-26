Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 998,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

