Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $317.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $295.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.04. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $321.07.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $325.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.98.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

