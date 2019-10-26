ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Trading Down 1.4%

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.38 and last traded at $68.38, 6,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 298,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 6,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.