ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $64.46

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.05, but opened at $64.46. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $66.31, with a volume of 15,529,300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $52,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $562,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $239,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

