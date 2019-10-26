Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $237.5-239.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.44 million.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $10.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,643. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -98.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.69.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $2,334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,577.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $115,508.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,717.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,544 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,107. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.