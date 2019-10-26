Project Pai Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex, OOOBTC and Huobi. Project Pai has a total market cap of $28.78 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00038946 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006909 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.36 or 0.05483399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000396 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001013 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00044248 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029736 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,629,691,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,742,862 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Bitfinex, BitForex, LBank, HBUS and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

