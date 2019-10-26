Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of PG opened at $123.25 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $306.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

