Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 10th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $238,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 492,519 shares of company stock worth $58,596,988. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.25. 4,223,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,813,331. The firm has a market cap of $311.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.85 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

