Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) Trading Down 0.4%

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL)’s share price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

