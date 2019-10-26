Price Wealth LLC Takes $100,000 Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,587 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $66,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,135,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,054,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $56.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.