Price Wealth LLC Has $990,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics accounts for about 0.3% of Price Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $100.63. The stock had a trading volume of 652,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $100.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $107.97.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

