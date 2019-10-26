Price Wealth LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.64. 21,464,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,243,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.74.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

