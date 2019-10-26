PressOne Hits Market Capitalization of $8.95 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last week, PressOne has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $8.95 million and $125,335.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00203358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.01475783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030716 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00091472 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official website is press.one/en

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

