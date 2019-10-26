Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $22.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTIL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ DTIL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 243,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,845. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

