PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PQG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nomura set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 66,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PQG. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PQ Group by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

