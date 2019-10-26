PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

In other news, CEO William H. Spence sold 215,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $7,095,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,206.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.50. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

