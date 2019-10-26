POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.63

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUCOY. Zacks Investment Research raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

