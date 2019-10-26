POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Critical Contrast

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for POLYMETAL INTL/S and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POLYMETAL INTL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A EXPERIAN PLC/ADR 1 4 2 0 2.14

Dividends

POLYMETAL INTL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. POLYMETAL INTL/S pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. POLYMETAL INTL/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POLYMETAL INTL/S and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POLYMETAL INTL/S $1.88 billion 3.88 $354.00 million $0.79 19.68 EXPERIAN PLC/ADR $4.86 billion 5.75 $695.00 million $0.97 31.64

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than POLYMETAL INTL/S. POLYMETAL INTL/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EXPERIAN PLC/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

POLYMETAL INTL/S has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares POLYMETAL INTL/S and EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POLYMETAL INTL/S N/A N/A N/A EXPERIAN PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR beats POLYMETAL INTL/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl project located in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers. The company also provides software and analytics solutions that help clients in lending, as well as detecting and minimizing frauds, and complying with legal requirements. In addition, it offers marketing services, which include data management and analytics that enable businesses to plan, build, and deliver their marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides online financial education and debt resolution services that help people to understand and manage their financial position, while protecting themselves from fraud and identity theft. Additionally, it engages in the development of intellectual property; and provision of administrative services. Experian plc serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, healthcare, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as rest of the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

